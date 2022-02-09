Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, takes an up-close tour in the cockpit of a Brazilian Air Force C-390 Millennium aircraft at the Airpower 22 air show in Zeltweg, Austria, Sept. 2, 2022. The U.S. Air Force will continually seek to strengthen international partnerships and work with our partners to build shared air and space capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 16:04 Photo ID: 7400579 VIRIN: 220902-F-GK113-0081 Resolution: 7278x4658 Size: 13.84 MB Location: ZELTWEG, AT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.