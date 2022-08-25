Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members and civilians work on individual automations during a Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Roadshow Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2022. Automations streamline work processes, shorten timelines and minimize human errors. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:05
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    Innovation
    Create
    RPA
    Automate
    Robotics Process Automation

