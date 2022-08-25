Tech. Sgt. Godwin Opoku, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron NCOIC of personal property, types on a computer during a Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Roadshow Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2022. Opoku built an HHG Shipment Bot automation which will be able to create shipments for all the base population during moves, instead of creating a portion of shipments for first time movers, separatees and retirees. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 05:05
|Photo ID:
|7397690
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-ZR251-1117
|Resolution:
|4670x3113
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT