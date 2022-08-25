Airman 1st Class Norman Malabey, 31st Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Luckeydoo, 31st CS NCOIC of information communications systems, work on automations during a Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Roadshow Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2022. Wyvern Spark hosted the Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Roadshow Course Aug. 22-26 at Aviano AB, which was also the first time the course was conducted in U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 05:05
|Photo ID:
|7397688
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-ZR251-1042
|Resolution:
|6069x4335
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
