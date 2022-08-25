Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create [Image 1 of 8]

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Norman Malabey, 31st Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Luckeydoo, 31st CS NCOIC of information communications systems, work on automations during a Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Roadshow Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2022. Wyvern Spark hosted the Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Roadshow Course Aug. 22-26 at Aviano AB, which was also the first time the course was conducted in U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:05
    Photo ID: 7397688
    VIRIN: 220825-F-ZR251-1042
    Resolution: 6069x4335
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Innovation
    Create
    RPA
    Automate
    Robotics Process Automation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT