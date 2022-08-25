Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

Airman 1st Class Norman Malabey, 31st Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Luckeydoo, 31st CS NCOIC of information communications systems, work on automations during a Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Roadshow Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2022. Wyvern Spark hosted the Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Roadshow Course Aug. 22-26 at Aviano AB, which was also the first time the course was conducted in U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

