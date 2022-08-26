Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylin Leonard, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel control supervisor, presents her automation bot to Aviano Air Base leadership at Aviano AB, Italy, Aug. 26, 2022. Leonard’s bot, the Defense Property Accountability System Due-Ins, automatically pulls vehicle part requests at the end of each day and creates due-ins for each part coming in. This process when completed manually takes up to 2.5 hours per day, but the bot completes the task in under a minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

