    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create [Image 5 of 8]

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY, ITALY

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylin Leonard, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel control supervisor, presents her automation bot to Aviano Air Base leadership at Aviano AB, Italy, Aug. 26, 2022. Leonard’s bot, the Defense Property Accountability System Due-Ins, automatically pulls vehicle part requests at the end of each day and creates due-ins for each part coming in. This process when completed manually takes up to 2.5 hours per day, but the bot completes the task in under a minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    TAGS

    Innovation
    Create
    RPA
    Automate
    Robotics Process Automation

