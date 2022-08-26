Tech. Sgt. Dauntee Harris, 31st Maintenance Group NCOIC of database management, right, presents his automation bot to Aviano Air Base leadership at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 26, 2022. Harris’s automation bot, “2R0 Analysis,” could automate daily, weekly and monthly reports to eliminate outdated procedures and reduce each report’s preparation time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:05 Photo ID: 7397693 VIRIN: 220826-F-ZR251-1071 Resolution: 6615x4410 Size: 3.12 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.