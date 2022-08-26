Tech. Sgt. Dauntee Harris, 31st Maintenance Group NCOIC of database management, right, presents his automation bot to Aviano Air Base leadership at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 26, 2022. Harris’s automation bot, “2R0 Analysis,” could automate daily, weekly and monthly reports to eliminate outdated procedures and reduce each report’s preparation time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
This work, Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
