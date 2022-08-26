Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

Nicholas Fregona, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, presents his automation idea to Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 26, 2022. Fregona’s automation, “The Great Beauty,” analyzes specific accounting data from a PDF and exports the data to an Excel report, saving two days’ work each month. The original process takes one day to manually transfer account data from 400-page PDF to an Excel report. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

