    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Nicholas Fregona, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, presents his automation idea to Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 26, 2022. Fregona’s automation, “The Great Beauty,” analyzes specific accounting data from a PDF and exports the data to an Excel report, saving two days’ work each month. The original process takes one day to manually transfer account data from 400-page PDF to an Excel report. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Innovation
    Create
    RPA
    Automate
    Robotics Process Automation

