Nicholas Fregona, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, builds an automation script to improve a process in his workplace during a Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Roadshow Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2022. RPA is designed to do manual heavy repetitive tasks in a much more timely and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:05 Photo ID: 7397689 VIRIN: 220825-F-ZR251-1065 Resolution: 6615x4725 Size: 2.09 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.