Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

Nicholas Fregona, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, builds an automation script to improve a process in his workplace during a Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Roadshow Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2022. RPA is designed to do manual heavy repetitive tasks in a much more timely and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|08.25.2022
|09.01.2022 05:05
|7397689
|220825-F-ZR251-1065
|6615x4725
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|0
|0
