Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create [Image 8 of 8]

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Robotics Process Automation Roadshow Course instructor teaches students participating in the class at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2022. The Wyvern Spark Innovation Cell hosted the RPA Roadshow Course Aug. 22-26 at Aviano AB, which was also the first time the course was conducted in U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:05
    Photo ID: 7397695
    VIRIN: 220825-F-ZR251-1011
    Resolution: 6287x4191
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create
    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wyvern Spark hosts RPA Roadshow, Airmen automate, create

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Innovation
    Create
    RPA
    Automate
    Robotics Process Automation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT