LTG Ronald J. Place, DHA Director, and CSM Isaac A. Bray, present the DHA Employee of the 2nd Quarter 2022, Category 1 Award to Chris Hudson. Mr. Chris Hudson served as the Chief of the Customer Support Branch, for the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC), Information Technology & Multimedia Division. DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 14:46
|Photo ID:
|7394610
|VIRIN:
|220830-O-V0623-0008
|Resolution:
|5264x3669
|Size:
|16.58 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT