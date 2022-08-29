DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony

LTG Ronald J. Place, DHA Director, and CSM Isaac A. Bray, present the DHA Employee of the 2nd Quarter 2022, Category 1 Award to Chris Hudson. Mr. Chris Hudson served as the Chief of the Customer Support Branch, for the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC), Information Technology & Multimedia Division. DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.

