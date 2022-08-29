Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony [Image 7 of 12]

    DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Robbie Hammer 

    Military Health System

    LTG Ronald J. Place, DHA Director, and CSM Isaac A. Bray, Senior Enlisted Leader, DHA Director of Staff, pose with awardees after the DHA Employee Recognition Ceremony on Monday, Aug. 29. Awardees are (L-R) MAJ Theodore T. Urbano, YN2 Malcom C. Jackson, Chris Hudson, Frank David Salazar, and Rosa M. Burroughs. DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 14:54
    Location: VA, US
    DHA
    Employee Recognition
    dhapride

