LTG Ronald J. Place, DHA Director, and CSM Isaac A. Bray, Senior Enlisted Leader, DHA Director of Staff, pose with awardees after the DHA Employee Recognition Ceremony on Monday, Aug. 29. Awardees are (L-R) MAJ Theodore T. Urbano, YN2 Malcom C. Jackson, Chris Hudson, Frank David Salazar, and Rosa M. Burroughs. DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 14:54
|Photo ID:
|7394605
|VIRIN:
|220830-O-V0623-0009
|Resolution:
|5410x3056
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT