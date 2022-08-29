DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony

LTG Ronald J. Place, DHA Director, and CSM Isaac A. Bray, Senior Enlisted Leader, DHA Director of Staff, pose with awardees after the DHA Employee Recognition Ceremony on Monday, Aug. 29. Awardees are (L-R) MAJ Theodore T. Urbano, YN2 Malcom C. Jackson, Chris Hudson, Frank David Salazar, and Rosa M. Burroughs. DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.

