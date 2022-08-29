DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony

CSM Isaac A. Bray, Senior Enlisted Leader, DHA Director of Staff, congratulates, YN2 Malcom C. Jackson at the DHA Employee Recognition Ceremony on Monday, Aug. 29. DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.

