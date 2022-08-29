DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony

LTG Ronald J. Place, DHA Director, and CSM Isaac A. Bray, present the Junior Enlisted Service Member for 2nd Quarter, Calendar Year 2022 Award to YN2 Malcom C. Jackson, United States Navy, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, AD-HCA. DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.

