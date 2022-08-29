LTG Ronald J. Place, DHA Director, and CSM Isaac A. Bray, present the Field Grade Officer of the 2nd Quarter, Calendar Year 2022 Award to Major Theodore T. Urbano, United States Air Force Education and Training (J7). DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 14:56 Photo ID: 7394601 VIRIN: 220830-O-V0623-0004 Resolution: 5518x3679 Size: 16.45 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.