LTG Ronald J. Place, DHA Director, congratulates Chris Hudson after the DHA Employee Recognition Ceremony on Monday, Aug. 29. DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 14:54 Photo ID: 7394606 VIRIN: 220830-O-V0623-0010 Resolution: 3807x2786 Size: 8.72 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.