DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony

LTG Ronald J. Place, DHA Director, and CSM Isaac A. Bray, present the DHA PEOPLE'S CHOICE Award to Rosa M. Burroughs. Ms. Rosa Burroughs showed unwavering commitment and excellent customer service while supporting the launch of the DHA Small Market and Stand-Alone MTF Organization (SSO). DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.

