DHA Recognizes Employees During Recognition Ceremony

LTG Ronald J. Place, DHA Director, and CSM Isaac A. Bray, present the DHA Employee of the 2nd Quarter 2022, Category 2 Award to Frank David Salazar. Mr. Salazar led the surgical community in validating the Human Capital Distribution framework for the distribution of all specialty surgeons in the military medical treatment facilities (MTFs). DHA holds quarterly recognition ceremonies to honor DHA employees across the enterprise for their dedication to the DHA mission: Unified. Ready. Reliable.

