Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster

Soldiers and Airmen with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force conduct operations in the military on-site incident command center during a July 2022 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. The HRF needs to be able to assemble and deploy within six to 12 hours of notification, in support of civil authorities and first responders, to assist them in saving lives and mitigating suffering following a man-made or natural disaster.

