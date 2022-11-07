Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster [Image 8 of 9]

    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Photo by Capt. Jordyn Craft 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Army National Guard Sgt. Zane Wiles stands ready in 95-degree heat at the entry control point of the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force’s decontamination line during a July 2022 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. Modified wear of protective suits was authorized due to the extreme heat during the exercise to provide a realistic, yet safe, environment for training. The HRF’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force can set up a decontamination line within 120 minutes of arrival on-site and process up to 100 casualties per hour, assisting civil authorities in mitigating the spread of hazardous materials at a disaster location.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 20:10
    Photo ID: 7390915
    VIRIN: 220711-Z-WD456-1836
    Resolution: 2951x2214
    Size: 721.16 KB
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Jordyn Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster
    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster
    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster
    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster
    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster
    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster
    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster
    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster
    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prepare for the worst, hope for the best: Ohio Homeland Response Force trains for variety of disasters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    training exercise
    National Guard
    domestic operations
    Homeland Response Force
    FEMA Region 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT