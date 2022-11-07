Ohio Army National Guard Sgt. Zane Wiles stands ready in 95-degree heat at the entry control point of the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force’s decontamination line during a July 2022 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. Modified wear of protective suits was authorized due to the extreme heat during the exercise to provide a realistic, yet safe, environment for training. The HRF’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force can set up a decontamination line within 120 minutes of arrival on-site and process up to 100 casualties per hour, assisting civil authorities in mitigating the spread of hazardous materials at a disaster location.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 20:10
|Photo ID:
|7390915
|VIRIN:
|220711-Z-WD456-1836
|Resolution:
|2951x2214
|Size:
|721.16 KB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Jordyn Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Prepare for the worst, hope for the best: Ohio Homeland Response Force trains for variety of disasters
Ohio
LEAVE A COMMENT