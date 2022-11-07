Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster

Ohio Army National Guard Sgt. Zane Wiles stands ready in 95-degree heat at the entry control point of the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force’s decontamination line during a July 2022 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. Modified wear of protective suits was authorized due to the extreme heat during the exercise to provide a realistic, yet safe, environment for training. The HRF’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force can set up a decontamination line within 120 minutes of arrival on-site and process up to 100 casualties per hour, assisting civil authorities in mitigating the spread of hazardous materials at a disaster location.

