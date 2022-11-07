Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster [Image 7 of 9]

    Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Photo by Capt. Jordyn Craft 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Zavaughn Moss, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ohio Homeland Response Force mass casualty decontamination line, stands for a photo prior to a four-day training exercise in July 2022 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. This year’s exercise included civilian actors playing victims during the training scenarios, which introduced a real-world emotional factor and made it more realistic for the HRF’s Soldiers and Airmen.

