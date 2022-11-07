Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster

Ohio Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Zavaughn Moss, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ohio Homeland Response Force mass casualty decontamination line, stands for a photo prior to a four-day training exercise in July 2022 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. This year’s exercise included civilian actors playing victims during the training scenarios, which introduced a real-world emotional factor and made it more realistic for the HRF’s Soldiers and Airmen.

