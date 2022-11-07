Ohio Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Zavaughn Moss, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ohio Homeland Response Force mass casualty decontamination line, stands for a photo prior to a four-day training exercise in July 2022 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. This year’s exercise included civilian actors playing victims during the training scenarios, which introduced a real-world emotional factor and made it more realistic for the HRF’s Soldiers and Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 20:10
|Photo ID:
|7390914
|VIRIN:
|220711-Z-WD456-1803
|Resolution:
|2951x2214
|Size:
|815.62 KB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Jordyn Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Prepare for the worst, hope for the best: Ohio Homeland Response Force trains for variety of disasters
Ohio
LEAVE A COMMENT