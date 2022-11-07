Ohio Army National Guard Sgt. Chad Veiock, a shoring squad leader with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force, saws wood during a July 2022 training exercise in at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. Shoring is a temporary construction measure using wood to support unsafe structures, and allows first responders and military personnel to safely conduct search and extraction operations for unaccounted civilians following a natural or man-made disaster.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 20:10 Photo ID: 7390913 VIRIN: 220711-Z-WD456-1770 Resolution: 2951x2214 Size: 829.71 KB Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Jordyn Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.