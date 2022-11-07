Ohio Army National Guard Sgt. Chad Veiock, a shoring squad leader with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force, saws wood during a July 2022 training exercise in at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. Shoring is a temporary construction measure using wood to support unsafe structures, and allows first responders and military personnel to safely conduct search and extraction operations for unaccounted civilians following a natural or man-made disaster.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 20:10
|Photo ID:
|7390913
|VIRIN:
|220711-Z-WD456-1770
|Resolution:
|2951x2214
|Size:
|829.71 KB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Jordyn Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Prepare for the worst, hope for the best: Ohio Homeland Response Force trains for variety of disasters
Ohio
LEAVE A COMMENT