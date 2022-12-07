Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster

Members of the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force practice conducting search and rescue operations, utilizing a rubber training dummy, during a July 2022 exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. Members of the CBRN-TF’s medical element, in conjunction with the search and extraction team, are trained to conduct ropes rescues in full hazmat gear if casualties are trapped in hard-to-reach places, need lifesaving treatment quickly and can’t be evacuated.

Date Taken: 07.12.2022