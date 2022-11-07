Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster

Ohio Army National Guard Spc. Haley Ireton, a member of the Ohio Homeland Response Force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force, uses a AN/PDR-77 radiation detection device to conduct full-body monitoring on a civilian actor processing through the decontamination line during a July 2022 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. The CBRN-TF can set up a decontamination line within 120 minutes of arrival on-site and can process up to 100 casualties per hour, assisting civil authorities in mitigating the spread of hazardous materials at a disaster location.

