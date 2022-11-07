Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster

An Airman with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force medical element treats a civilian actor during a July 2022 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. The medical element deploys with a large cache of equipment, including critical resources like ventilators, rapid infusers and mass oxygen distribution systems with a team of doctors, nurses, physician assistants, medics and respiratory therapists to treat patients following a natural or man-made disaster.

