An Airman with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force medical element treats a civilian actor during a July 2022 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. The medical element deploys with a large cache of equipment, including critical resources like ventilators, rapid infusers and mass oxygen distribution systems with a team of doctors, nurses, physician assistants, medics and respiratory therapists to treat patients following a natural or man-made disaster.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 20:10
|Photo ID:
|7390917
|VIRIN:
|220711-Z-WD456-1866
|Resolution:
|2951x2214
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Jordyn Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Prepare for the worst, hope for the best: Ohio Homeland Response Force trains for variety of disasters
Ohio
LEAVE A COMMENT