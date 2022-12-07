Ohio Homeland Response Force: Training to deal with disaster

Members of the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Task Force conduct ropes rescue operations using an Arizona Vortex artificial high directional, a rope line rescue device capable of bearing a load of more than 600 pounds, during a July 2022 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind. Members of the CBRN-TF’s medical element, in conjunction with the search and extraction team, are trained to conduct ropes rescues in full hazmat gear if casualties are trapped in hard-to-reach places, need lifesaving treatment quickly and can’t be evacuated.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 20:10
|Photo ID:
|7390910
|VIRIN:
|220712-Z-WD456-1618
|Resolution:
|2951x2214
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
