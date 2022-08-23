HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala

U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Richard Townley, left, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, performs an eye surgery Aug. 23, 2022, at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City. The U.S. service members participating in HEART 22 are experienced doctors, nurses and technicians who administer actual medical care to citizens in Guatemala and Honduras alongside partner nation medical professionals. The medical engagement greatly benefits both the patients who receive actual medical care and personnel involved by building partnerships and interoperability in addition to helping local communities with medical care that may not have otherwise been possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

