    HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala [Image 5 of 15]

    HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of the surgical team at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología watch an eye surgery Aug. 23, 2022, in Guatemala City. The Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022 include surgical teams working alongside partner nation medical professionals to benefit communities in need. The medical assistance operation is the physical representation of partner nations coming together to support each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 16:55
    Photo ID: 7386775
    VIRIN: 220823-F-UA699-1057
    Resolution: 6048x3938
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    ophthalmology
    HEART 22

