HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala

Members of the surgical team at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología watch an eye surgery Aug. 23, 2022, in Guatemala City. The Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022 include surgical teams working alongside partner nation medical professionals to benefit communities in need. The medical assistance operation is the physical representation of partner nations coming together to support each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

