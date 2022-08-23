HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Russell, right, an ophthalmology technician with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, hands an instrument set to a Guatemalan eye nurse to be used in a surgical procedure at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 23, 2022. During their time in Guatemala, the ophthalmology team is helping alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

