    HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala [Image 13 of 15]

    HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kim Piad, back, an ophthalmology technician with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, adjusts a portable cataract machine during a surgery at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 23, 2022. During their time in Guatemala, the ophthalmology team is helping alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 16:55
    Photo ID: 7386790
    VIRIN: 220823-F-UA699-1114
    Resolution: 5851x3893
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

