HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kim Piad, left, and Staff Sgt. Brian Russell, right, ophthalmology technicians with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, show a Guatemalan eye nurse how to use a portable cataract machine at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 23, 2022. During their time in Guatemala, the ophthalmology team is helping alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

