HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala

U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Richard Townley, left, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, trains Guatemalan ophthalmologists on how to use and set up a portable cataract machine at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología (UNO) in Guatemala City, Aug. 23, 2022. This is the first time ophthalmologists at UNO have used a portable cataract machine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 16:55
|Photo ID:
|7386788
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-UA699-1106
|Resolution:
|6028x4011
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
