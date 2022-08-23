Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala [Image 8 of 15]

    HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kim Piad, an ophthalmology technician with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, watches an ophthalmologist conduct eye surgery with a portable microscope at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 23, 2022. In addition to assisting with surgeries, HEART 22 brought medical equipment for partner nation medical teams to train on. This particular piece of equipment allows ophthalmologists to conduct surgeries in more remote areas where operating rooms are not as available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    This work, HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    ophthalmology
    HEART 22

