HEART 22 ophthalmology team begins medical support in Guatemala

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Russell, right, an ophthalmology technician with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, adjusts the screen on a portable microscope while Guatemalan ophthalmologists perform eye surgery at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 23, 2022. In addition to assisting with surgeries, HEART 22 brought medical equipment for partner nation medical teams to train on. This particular piece of equipment allows ophthalmologists to conduct surgeries in more remote areas where operating rooms are not as available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

