Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tunifriesstory1 [Image 8 of 10]

    Tunifriesstory1

    ZAGHOUAN, TUNISIA

    08.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Tunifries is a frozen potato fry manufacturer in Zaghouan. With JOBS’ support, the company increased sales by 1.5 million TND ($480,000) and created 48 jobs. Tunifries sources all its potatoes from local farmers, creating a strong value chain in the region. Each year, the company provides more than 30 farmers with high-quality seeds and collects their harvest. During the first production cycle, however, the farmers lacked proper irrigation and harvesting techniques, leading to a 40% defect rate in the potatoes. JOBS helped train the farmers in potato production processes, including seed conditioning, weed control, and harvesting, reducing their defect rate by 35% and bolstering Tunifries’ production capacity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 10:56
    Photo ID: 7385842
    VIRIN: 220801-D-D0499-533
    Resolution: 1280x956
    Size: 460.62 KB
    Location: ZAGHOUAN, TN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tunifriesstory1 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BioHealth_JOBS
    HaddaJinnaoui_VT
    Ma3an Youth Leaders
    Ma3an Youth Leaders 2
    Ma3an Youth Leaders 3
    Najeh_JOBS
    Scott Ma3an
    Tunifriesstory1
    Tunifriesstory2
    Tunifriesstory3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    USAID JOBS Tunisia Manufacturing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT