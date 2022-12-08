To celebrate International Youth Day, USAID/Tunisia Mission Director Scott Dobberstein joined 300 Youth Leaders for a conference to showcase the impact of
youth-led civic action. By contributing to their local communities and being at the forefront of COVID-19 response and recovery, young people in #Tunisia are showing what it means to be a leader.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7385841
|VIRIN:
|220812-D-D0499-320
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|464.8 KB
|Location:
|GAMMARTH, TN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scott Ma3an [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT