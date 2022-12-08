To celebrate International Youth Day, USAID/Tunisia Mission Director Scott Dobberstein joined 300 Youth Leaders for a conference to showcase the impact of

youth-led civic action. By contributing to their local communities and being at the forefront of COVID-19 response and recovery, young people in #Tunisia are showing what it means to be a leader.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 10:56 Photo ID: 7385841 VIRIN: 220812-D-D0499-320 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 464.8 KB Location: GAMMARTH, TN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scott Ma3an [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.