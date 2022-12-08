Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott Ma3an [Image 7 of 10]

    Scott Ma3an

    GAMMARTH, TUNISIA

    08.12.2022

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    To celebrate International Youth Day, USAID/Tunisia Mission Director Scott Dobberstein joined 300 Youth Leaders for a conference to showcase the impact of
    youth-led civic action. By contributing to their local communities and being at the forefront of COVID-19 response and recovery, young people in #Tunisia are showing what it means to be a leader.

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Youth
    Tunisia
    USAID ma3an

