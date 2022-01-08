Tunifriesstory2

Tunifries is a frozen potato fry manufacturer in Zaghouan. With JOBS’ support, the company increased sales by 1.5 million TND ($480,000) and created 48 jobs. Tunifries sources all its potatoes from local farmers, creating a strong value chain in the region. Each year, the company provides more than 30 farmers with high-quality seeds and collects their harvest. During the first production cycle, however, the farmers lacked proper irrigation and harvesting techniques, leading to a 40% defect rate in the potatoes. JOBS helped train the farmers in potato production processes, including seed conditioning, weed control, and harvesting, reducing their defect rate by 35% and bolstering Tunifries’ production capacity.
