    Ma3an Youth Leaders [Image 3 of 10]

    Ma3an Youth Leaders

    GAMMARTH, TUNISIA

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    In celebration of the International Youth Day, the Ma3an Program organized from 10 to 12 August 2022, with the participation of 300 young men and women from Ma3an’s Youth coming from 33 communities from all over Tunisia.
    Such a forum was an opportunity to value Ma3an youth's experiences and success stories through their participation in the Ma3an program in their local communities.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 10:56
    Location: GAMMARTH, TN
