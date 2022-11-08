In celebration of the International Youth Day, 300 young men and women from Ma3an’s Youth coming from 33 communities all across Tunisia.
During the forum, It was an opportunity to enhance their skills in the areas of entrepreneurship, advocacy and networking through the courses included in the forum.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7385829
|VIRIN:
|220811-D-D0499-994
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|GAMMARTH, TN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ma3an Youth Leaders 2 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
