Ma3an Youth Leaders 2

In celebration of the International Youth Day, 300 young men and women from Ma3an’s Youth coming from 33 communities all across Tunisia.

During the forum, It was an opportunity to enhance their skills in the areas of entrepreneurship, advocacy and networking through the courses included in the forum.

