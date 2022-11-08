Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ma3an Youth Leaders 2 [Image 4 of 10]

    Ma3an Youth Leaders 2

    GAMMARTH, TUNISIA

    08.11.2022

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    In celebration of the International Youth Day, 300 young men and women from Ma3an’s Youth coming from 33 communities all across Tunisia.
    During the forum, It was an opportunity to enhance their skills in the areas of entrepreneurship, advocacy and networking through the courses included in the forum.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 10:56
    Location: GAMMARTH, TN
