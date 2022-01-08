The COVID-19 Enterprise Recovery Fund, established by the US government as part of the Tunisia JOBS program, helped Najeh Engineering and Construction train two new employees and invest in a machine that will allow them to break into the waste management sector.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7385840
|VIRIN:
|220801-D-D0499-221
|Resolution:
|3193x1997
|Size:
|562.62 KB
|Location:
|TN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Najeh_JOBS [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT