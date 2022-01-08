Najeh_JOBS

The COVID-19 Enterprise Recovery Fund, established by the US government as part of the Tunisia JOBS program, helped Najeh Engineering and Construction train two new employees and invest in a machine that will allow them to break into the waste management sector.

