Najeh_JOBS

    TUNISIA

    08.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    The COVID-19 Enterprise Recovery Fund, established by the US government as part of the Tunisia JOBS program, helped Najeh Engineering and Construction train two new employees and invest in a machine that will allow them to break into the waste management sector.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 10:56
    Location: TN
    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Entrepreneurship
    Tunisia
    Manufacturing
    USAID JOBS

