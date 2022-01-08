BioHealth_JOBS

Basma Makni is a doctor from Sfax with a passion for plant-based medicine. After working in the medical marketing field for 13 years, she created Biohealth, a plant-based supplement provider, with a vision to harness the therapeutic properties of plants from around the world. USAID Tunisia JOBS’ technical assistance helped Biohealth implement a new quality management system and implement manufacturing best practices to improve product quality and meet the needs of international clients.

With JOBS’ support, Biohealth increased its sales and created 70 new jobs, mostly for young women, despite the impact of COVID-19.

