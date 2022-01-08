HaddaJinnaoui_VT

Hadda runs a mountaintop pottery workshop in Ain Draham with a wood-fired kiln. She makes pieces in the traditional style, using local minerals as a glaze. Hadda learned the practice from her husband's family, and her passion and commitment for the craft shine through in her work. She's keeping this tradition alive and creating beautiful pottery as a result. Visitors can enjoy a demonstration of the traditional process and enjoy the presence of a truly talented artisan on a visit to her studio.

