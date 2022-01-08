HaddaJinnaoui_VT

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JENDOUBA, TUNISIA

    08.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Hadda runs a mountaintop pottery workshop in Ain Draham with a wood-fired kiln. She makes pieces in the traditional style, using local minerals as a glaze. Hadda learned the practice from her husband's family, and her passion and commitment for the craft shine through in her work. She's keeping this tradition alive and creating beautiful pottery as a result. Visitors can enjoy a demonstration of the traditional process and enjoy the presence of a truly talented artisan on a visit to her studio.

