220818-N-WD859-1455 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2022) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Daniel Hill, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, participates in a deadlifting competition hosted by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation division aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 18, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Colosanti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 22:38 Photo ID: 7379848 VIRIN: 220818-N-WD859-1455 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.42 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWR events aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 26 of 26], by SN Ryan Colosanti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.