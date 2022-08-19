Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220819-N-ET093-2029 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Gabriella Rodriguez, from Orlando, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, installs an intake in a MH-60S Nighthawk aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, Aug. 19, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

