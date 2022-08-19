Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 20 of 26]

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220819-N-EL850-1056 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2022) Hull Technician 3rd Class Reginald Durham grinds a piece of metal aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 19, 2022, The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Avis)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

