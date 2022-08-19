Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220819-N-EL850-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2022) Hull Technician 3rd Class Reginald Durham grinds a piece of metal aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 19, 2022, The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Avis)

