220818-N-UI066-1051 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter Tactical) 3rd Class Chase Out, from Slidell, Lousiana, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, hangs up an aircrew helmet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 18, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and George H.W.Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chandler Ludke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 22:38 Photo ID: 7379844 VIRIN: 220818-N-UI066-1051 Resolution: 2061x3092 Size: 970.97 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 26 of 26], by SN Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.