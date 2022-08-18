Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR events aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 13 of 26]

    MWR events aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Colosanti 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220818-N-WD859-1372 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Juvonta Perry, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), participates in a deadlifting competition hosted by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation division in the hangar bay, Aug. 18, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Colosanti)

    MWR
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

