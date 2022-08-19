220819-N-ET093-2097 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), perform flight deck preservation by conducting a scrub-down aboard the ship’s flight deck, Aug. 19, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 22:35 Photo ID: 7379863 VIRIN: 220819-N-ET093-2097 Resolution: 5956x3971 Size: 2.08 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USDaily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 26 of 26], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.