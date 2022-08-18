MWR events aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220818-N-WD859-1080 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Gabriella Lozano, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), participates in a deadlifting competition hosted by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation division in the hangar bay, Aug. 18, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Colosanti)

