Train how you Fight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Rodgers, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, keeps watch over medics as they transport a wounded Airman during a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Rodgers worked with members of 17th Security Forces Squadron to ensure medics could safely transfer patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US